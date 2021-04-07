Carnival says it lost $2 billion in first quarter, but bookings are up

Carnival said bookings during the quarter ran about 90% higher than in the previous three months, and that as of March 21, cumulative bookings for 2022 sailings were ahead of the 2019 pace despite limited advertising. The company said it has $2.2 billion in customers’ deposits, mostly for future cruise credits, helping offset the payment of refunds.

Carnival said it expects to burn through about $550 million a month through June, which it said is better than previously expected.

The company has removed 19 ships from its fleet and made cuts in on-shore operations to save money. It has also gone deeper into debt, with $5 billion in borrowing and new unsecured notes and a $1 billion stock offering since December.