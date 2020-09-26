BREAKING: President Trump announces U.S. Supreme Court nominee

However, earlier this week, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he favors a Senate vote on Trump’s nominee, all but assuring Trump and his party have enough support needed to push the nomination over Democratic objections that it’s too close to the November election.

Romney indicates he will support SCOTUS nominee vote

“I guess we have all the votes we’re going to need,” Trump told WJBX FOX 2 in Detroit on Tuesday, “I think it’s going to happen.”

Republicans hold a slim 53-47 majority in the Senate, and a simple majority is needed for confirmation. But with early voting for president already underway in several states, all sides are girding for a wrenching Senate battle.

Romney backed up his decision by saying it’s not “written in the stars” that the court should have a liberal bent, and Trump’s pick will tip the nation’s high court to become more conservative.

It’s “appropriate,” he told reporters at the Capitol, “for a nation which is, if you will, center right, to have a court which reflects a set of right points of view.”

Ginsburg lay in state at the U.S. Capitol earlier this week, the first woman ever accorded that honor.

Trump and other GOP leaders have launched one of the quickest confirmation processes in modern times. Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, who will shepherd the nomination through the chamber, said Republicans have the support they need. Hearings could start in early October, aides said.

“The nominee is going to be supported by every Republican in the Judiciary Committee,” Graham, who faces his own reelection in South Carolina, told Fox News. “We’ve got the votes to confirm the justice on the floor of the Senate before the election and that’s what’s coming.”

With just over a month before the election, McConnell said the Senate has “more than sufficient time.”

No nominee has won confirmation so quickly since Sandra Day O’Connor — with no opposition from either party — became the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court in 1981.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.