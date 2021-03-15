X

BREAKING: Germany suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid clotting concerns

AstraZeneca Vaccine Suspended , in More Countries Due to Blood Clot Fears.Denmark was the first nation to announce its suspension of the U.K.-developed vaccine earlier this week. .It is important to emphasize that we have not opted out of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but that we are putting it on hold, Soren Brostrom, Director of the Danish National Board of Health, via CNBC.Seven other European nations have suspended its use as well over reports that some people have developed blood clots after being vaccinated.On Friday, Thailand became the first country in Asia to announce a temporary halt of the vaccine.Some nations, including Austria and Italy, have only stopped using specific batches.According to drug regulator European Medicines Agency, getting the vaccine outweighs "its risks," of which the agency says there is no current evidence.5 million Europeans have received the AstraZeneca shot.Of those 5 million, 30 reports of possible blood clots have emerged.Reports of blood clots received so far are not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the vaccinated population, Dr. Phil Bryan, Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulator, via CNBC

Coronavirus | Updated 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

BERLIN — The German government said Monday that it is suspending the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine over new reports of dangerous blood clots in connection with the shot.

The Health Ministry said the decision was taken as a “precaution” and on the advice of Germany’s national vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which called for further investigation of the cases.

ExploreComplete coverage: Coronavirus

In a statement, the ministry said the European Medicines Agency would decide “whether and how the new information will affect the authorization of the vaccine.”

In its statement, the health ministry said the reported blood clots involved cerebral veins but didn’t specify where or when the incidents occurred. Several other European countries have temporarily halted use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in recent days to investigate cases of blood clots that occurred after vaccination.

ExploreFrom January: UK first in world to start using Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca has said there is no cause for concern with its vaccine and that there were fewer reported thrombosis cases in those who received the shot than in the general population.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.