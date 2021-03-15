BREAKING: Germany suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid clotting concerns

AstraZeneca Vaccine Suspended , in More Countries Due to Blood Clot Fears.Denmark was the first nation to announce its suspension of the U.K.-developed vaccine earlier this week. .It is important to emphasize that we have not opted out of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but that we are putting it on hold, Soren Brostrom, Director of the Danish National Board of Health, via CNBC.Seven other European nations have suspended its use as well over reports that some people have developed blood clots after being vaccinated.On Friday, Thailand became the first country in Asia to announce a temporary halt of the vaccine.Some nations, including Austria and Italy, have only stopped using specific batches.According to drug regulator European Medicines Agency, getting the vaccine outweighs "its risks," of which the agency says there is no current evidence.5 million Europeans have received the AstraZeneca shot.Of those 5 million, 30 reports of possible blood clots have emerged.Reports of blood clots received so far are not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the vaccinated population, Dr. Phil Bryan, Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulator, via CNBC