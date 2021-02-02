X

BREAKING: One FBI agent reportedly dead, others shot serving child porn warrant

Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI while serving an arrest warrant on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Up to five FBI agents were reportedly shot Tuesday morning in Florida while serving a warrant related to a child pornography investigation.

The incident happened outside a Sunrise, Fla., home.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press multiple agents were shot while serving the warrant, and that the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI agents while serving an arrest warrant Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
The Miami Herald is reporting one agent was killed and possibly another, while others were injured.

Local police said the suspect has holed up in his home and nearby streets have been closed off, and are asking residents to stay in their homes.

SWAT teams are reportedly on the scene.

The shooting reportedly happened around 6 a.m. The case, according to the Herald, was being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by federal prosecutors in Fort Lauderdale.

This story is developing.

