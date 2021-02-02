BREAKING: One FBI agent reportedly dead, others shot serving child porn warrant

The Miami Herald is reporting one agent was killed and possibly another, while others were injured.

BREAKING: An FBI agent is gravely wounded in Miami while serving a warrant -- We have a live stream of the developing situation now on Fox Carolina pic.twitter.com/KnwRTfYX52 — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnOnTV) February 2, 2021

Local police said the suspect has holed up in his home and nearby streets have been closed off, and are asking residents to stay in their homes.

*Update* 8:53am: Neighborhoods along Nob Hill Rd, between NW 44th St and W Oakland Park Blvd. are currently unable to... Posted by City of Sunrise Police Department on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

SWAT teams are reportedly on the scene.

Miramar SWAT just showed up. FBI said it will be a while before they are able to give us an update.



Stay with @CBSMiami. pic.twitter.com/sKSVLaRSoE — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) February 2, 2021

The shooting reportedly happened around 6 a.m. The case, according to the Herald, was being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by federal prosecutors in Fort Lauderdale.

This story is developing.