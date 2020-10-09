BREAKING: Fatal crash closes Highway 80 to Tybee Island, police say

Police have closed a portion of Highway 80 near the Lazaretto Creek Bridge to Tybee Island due to a fatal crash.
Chatham County police say the crash was severe and there are injuries, WJCL reported.
Officials with the Tybee Island Police Department said all lanes of the highway are closed due to the investigation of the fatal crash.
“Motor vehicle traffic is unable to enter onto or leave Tybee Island at this time," the department said in a Facebook post. "We do not have an estimated time for reopening of the roadway. We will provide updates when available.”
Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.
