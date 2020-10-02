BREAKING: 2 more Titans test positive for COVID-19, bringing team total to 14

Officials from the NFL and its players' union were in Nashville on Friday, meeting with the Titans and reviewing the way the team is handling the matter.

The NFL already had postponed the Titans' game Sunday against Pittsburgh. That came a day after the league said it hoped the teams would play Monday or Tuesday. But another positive test result Thursday led to the postponement. With the new cases, the Titans' total is now 14: seven players and seven other organization members just since last Saturday. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that he’s confident the Titans have followed the contact tracing protocol to identify anyone at risk from being close together.