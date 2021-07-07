Bodies of plane crash victims found in Russia’s Far East

Russian media reported Tuesday that none of the six crew members or 22 passengers on board had survived. The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was among the passengers, spokespeople of the Kamchatka government said.

Caption This photo released by the Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service shows Emergency Situations Ministry workers at the wreckage of a missing Antonov An-26 missing plane found near its destination airport outside the town of Palana, in Russia's Far East. Authorities in Russia say rescuers have found the bodies of nine victims a day after a plane crash in a remote area in the country's Far East. (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Solodov said Tuesday that a group of government officials including Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev will head to Palana on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of the crash, the authorities in Kamchatka have declared three days of mourning. Officials said that families of the victims will receive payments of more than 3.5 million rubles (about $47,200) that will include compensation from the airline, an insurance payment and a subsidy from the regional government.

Caption This photo taken from video released by the Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service shows Emergency Situations Ministry workers at the wreckage of a missing Antonov An-26 missing plane found near its destination airport outside the town of Palana, in Russia's Far East. Authorities in Russia say rescuers have found the bodies of nine victims a day after a plane crash in a remote area in the country's Far East. (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Police are investigating the incident, looking at three possible causes of the crash — bad weather, equipment malfunction or pilot error.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday morning extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

In 2012, an Antonov An-28 plane belonging to Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise crashed into a mountain while flying the same route as Tuesday’s flight. A total of 14 people were on board and 10 of them were killed. Both pilots, who were among the dead, were found to have alcohol in their blood, Tass reported.