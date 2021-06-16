Billions of website records accidentally leaked by CVS

“Organizations collect this valuable data and use this information for analytics, customer management, or marketing needs,” Fowler told Forbes. At the same time consumers want privacy and to have more control over their data and how companies or social media providers use that data. Users also need to feel like the company they are doing business with is taking proper data security measures to protect their data and personal privacy.”

“In March of this year, a security researcher notified us of a publicly accessible database that contained non-identifiable CVS Health metadata,” a CVS spokesperson said. “We immediately investigated and determined that the database, which was hosted by a third party vendor, did not contain any personal information of our customers, members or patients. We worked with the vendor to quickly take the database down.

“We’ve addressed the issue with the vendor to prevent a recurrence and we thank the researcher who notified us about this matter.”