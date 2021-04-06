Biden moving vaccine eligibility deadline to April 19

President Joe Biden will reportedly announce Tuesday all American adults will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by April 19, rather than his original deadline of May 1.
A senior White House official told CNN the president will make the announcement while visiting an Alexandria, Virginia, vaccination site. Biden will also mention 150 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered within his first 75 days in office. Those statistics are in line with Biden’s goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office.
States have been gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as seniors and essential front-line workers.
Biden announced just last week that 90% of adults would be eligible for one of three approved vaccines by April 19, in addition to having a vaccination site within 5 miles of where they live.
More than 4 million vaccine doses were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, the most according to data from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The number of doses also brought the average to higher than 3 million people per day for the first time.
On Friday, the CDC said vaccinated Americans can safely travel again within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward.
According to the CDC, more than 100 million people in the U.S. — or about 30% of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose.