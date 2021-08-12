ajc logo
X

Back-to-back price hikes, wholesale costs up 1% in July

Caption
Consumer Prices Jumped 5 Percent in May, According to Labor Department.The Labor Department released the new data on June 10.The five percent jump marked by the consumer price index is the quickest increase since August of 2008.The core inflation rate, which measures prices outside of food and energy, rose by 3.8 percent, .the most significant increase in almost 30 years.In anticipation of the data, .Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said earlier in the week that the Fed will continue to monitor the U.S. economy for signs of inflation.Officials of the central bank maintain that the numbers indicate a temporary rise due to the waning pandemic in the U.S.The U.S. economy has averted risks of significant inflation for several decades

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped a higher-than-expected 1% in July, matching the rise from the previous month, and dimming hopes that the upward trajectory of prices would begin to slow.

Prices at the wholesale level over the past 12 months are up a record 7.8%, the largest increase in that span of time in a series going back to 2010.

And the back-to-back monthly increases in the producer price index, which measures price pressures before they reach consumers, were the most sizeable since a 1.2% rise in January, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

ExploreU.S. jobless claims drop to near-pandemic low

The latest data on rising producer prices comes a day after the U.S. reported that there was some evidence of slowing in price hikes at the retail level. Consumer prices in July rose 0.5%, compared with a 0.9% jump in June. Over the past year retail prices are up a notable 5.4%, the same 12-month gain posted in June with both months recording the largest annual gain since 2008.

Caption
Jobless Claims , Hit New Pandemic-Era, Low of 364,000.The Labor Department reported the new numbers on July 1.For the week ending June 26, first-time jobless claims were at 364,000, lower than the Dow Jones estimate of 390,000.The last time claims were lower than the current figure was the week of March 14, 2020.Continuing claims increased by 56,000 from the previous week, totaling 3.47 million.The four-week moving average for continuing claims was also the lowest it's been since the week of March 21, 2020.falling by 75,000 to 3.48 million.The number of people who've been receiving benefits through various programs fell by 180,890 to 14.66 million.There are still over 11 million people in the United States enrolled in pandemic-related programs.Federal assistance is set to expire in September, and several states have already stopped their programs

July’s 1% wholesale price uptick exceeded the 0.6% gain many economists had expected and signaled the price surge that has lifted the cost of everything from airline tickets and hotels to food and gasoline, has pushed prices well above the 2% target for annual gains set by the Federal Reserve.

Core inflation at the wholesale level, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also rose 1% in July. Core prices over the past 12 months are up 6.2%.

“Price metrics continue to be impacted by pandemic-related effects including strong demand and supply constraints,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. “The reopening impact should diminish over coming months but there is less certainty about supply dislocations, which could be exacerbated due to spread of the delta variant.”

Nearly three-fourths of the 1% July increase in wholesale prices were generated by the rising cost of services, which rose 1.1%. There were hefty gains in margins for autos and auto parts, which jumped 11.2%. Retail prices for new cars and used cars have been rising sharply in recent months as a computer chip shortage shuts down auto plants.

The price of goods at the wholesale level rose 0.6%, led by a 2.6% increase in energy prices, the biggest energy gain since a 5% increase in March.

Food costs actually fell 2.1%, the first price drop for food since December.

In Other News
1
Cuomo exit isn't stopping push for answers on nursing homes
2
Kentucky Sen. Paul failed to disclose wife's stock trade
3
K-pop star sentenced to prison for 3 years in prostitution case
4
Victims slam Tesla subsidy from East German communist fund
5
Historically Black college in SC offers free tuition
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top