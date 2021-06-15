Autopsy: Tennessee mother overdosed, infant starved to death

The bodies of Tiffany Spears, 32, and her infant son, Nicholas Crowder, were found in February at their home in Portland, about 35 miles northeast of Nashville. The boy had been strapped into a car seat that was left on a bedroom floor.

The autopsy results released Monday showed the woman had been dead for several days when a probation officer making a home visit alerted the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.