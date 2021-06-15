4 teens charged in Valdosta home invasion, fatal shooting

Four teens have been charged in connection with a home invasion and fatal shooting at a South Georgia mobile home.
The shooting happened Sunday in Valdosta at a mobile home on Whitewater Road about 3:30 p.m.
Five people inside the home were allegedly confronted by the suspects, according to WCTV. The victims called their neighbor for help, police said, and the neighbor, a 44-year-old man, was shot and killed by the suspects.
The name of the victim has not been released.
One of the home’s residents was shot in the hand. There was also another non-gunshot-related injury.
After the four teens left in the same car, a witness followed them and relayed a car description and location to 911, according to the Valdosta Daily Times. The four suspects were stopped and arrested about 20 minutes after the shooting, police said.
Two of the teens who were arrested are being charged as adults: 17-year-old Jeremy Tucker and 17-year-old Jushon Ramsey. The other two suspects are 16-year-old males.
All of the suspects are from Valdosta.