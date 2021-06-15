4 teens charged in Valdosta home invasion, fatal shooting

One of the home’s residents was shot in the hand. There was also another non-gunshot-related injury.

After the four teens left in the same car, a witness followed them and relayed a car description and location to 911, according to the Valdosta Daily Times. The four suspects were stopped and arrested about 20 minutes after the shooting, police said.

Two of the teens who were arrested are being charged as adults: 17-year-old Jeremy Tucker and 17-year-old Jushon Ramsey. The other two suspects are 16-year-old males.

All of the suspects are from Valdosta.