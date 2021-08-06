Atlanta man sentenced in fake autograph scheme in Alabama

Douglas Duren, 38, of Atlanta pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft in March and was sentenced to 40 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke.

For nine years ending in 2019, Duren sold counterfeit items and memorabilia with fake autographs on a trio of websites, prosecutors said. He would get retail sports equipment, movie posters, books and photos and then forge the autographs of famous people, a statement said.