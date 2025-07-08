Dream use a 15-2 run in the 4th quarter to beat the Valkyries 90-81

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 24 points, Naz Hillmon had 16 points and a career-high four 3-pointers, and the Atlanta Dream controlled the fourth quarter for a 90-81 victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Monday night.

Gray put Atlanta ahead for good with 4:34 left after completing a three-point play and Hillmon made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to cap a 15-2 run for an 87-77 lead.

The Dream outscored the Valkyries 26-13 in the fourth.