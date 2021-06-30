4 charged in firebombing of Georgia Captain D’s restaurant

Kymberly Swars, 32, and Christopher Wright, 25, both face charges of first degree arson and obstruction of a law enforcement officer; Nedra Deckard, 25, is charged with conspiracy and Tristin Muncy, 24, is charged with first-degree arson and felony obstruction, according to Tony Pritchett,a statement from Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King.

Deckard and Muncy were employees of the business at the time of the fire, and the other two were their friends, according to investigators with the state fire marshal’s office.