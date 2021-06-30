4 charged in firebombing of Georgia Captain D’s restaurant

Four people from Eastman have been charged after an investigation into the May 22 firebombing of a Captain D’s restaurant in Dodge County.
Kymberly Swars, 32, and Christopher Wright, 25, both face charges of first degree arson and obstruction of a law enforcement officer; Nedra Deckard, 25, is charged with conspiracy and Tristin Muncy, 24, is charged with first-degree arson and felony obstruction, according to Tony Pritchett,a statement from Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King.
Deckard and Muncy were employees of the business at the time of the fire, and the other two were their friends, according to investigators with the state fire marshal’s office.
Firefighters were dispatched to the fast-food outlet after someone called 911 to report the fire after midnight on May 22, according WMAZ.
All four suspects were arrested a month later, on June 22.
Swars has since been released from jail on $24,500 bail and Muncy was released on $13,000 bail, according to records. Wright and Deckard remain jailed in Dodge County with no bail set, records show.
Officials have not revealed what motivated the crime, which remains under investigation.
The resulting blaze damaged the back wall of the restaurant, the roof, and telephone lines.
Eastman is located southeast of Warner Robins.