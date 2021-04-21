Arrest made after reports of active shooter outside Pennsylvania Wawa

One person has been detained after reports of a possible active shooter situation outside a Wawa store in Upper Macungie Township Wednesday morning.
Several people were reported injured during the incident, though there has been no official word from police. The incident began around 4:50 a.m. in the area of Route 100 and Industrial Boulevard, according to the Morning Call.
A call regarding a suspect came in shortly before 7 a.m. outside the Brookside Children’s Early Education Center in Upper Macungie Township, WFMZ reports.
The shooter had been reported to be a man in a red and black hoodie.
This story is developing.