Arrest made after reports of active shooter outside Pennsylvania Wawa

National & World News | 8 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One person has been detained after reports of a possible active shooter situation outside a Wawa store in Upper Macungie Township Wednesday morning.

Several people were reported injured during the incident, though there has been no official word from police. The incident began around 4:50 a.m. in the area of Route 100 and Industrial Boulevard, according to the Morning Call.

A call regarding a suspect came in shortly before 7 a.m. outside the Brookside Children’s Early Education Center in Upper Macungie Township, WFMZ reports.

The shooter had been reported to be a man in a red and black hoodie.

This story is developing.

