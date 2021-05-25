ajc logo
Arlington, other cemeteries easing Memorial Day COVID restrictions

Coronavirus | 1 hour ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Arlington National Cemetery and more than 150 national veterans’ cemeteries across the U.S. are relaxing many COVID restrictions for Memorial Day ceremonies.

At Arlington, masks will still be required for everyone indoors, and unvaccinated visitors will have to wear masks indoors and out. “We are very happy families and visitors are able to have a full visitor’s experience to honor, remember and explore,” said Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of Arlington National Cemetery, as reported by The New York Times.

The Veterans Administration is also allowing flag placements at national cemeteries this year for Memorial Day.

According to the Georgia National Cemetery Advisory Council, flags are being allowed to be placed on headstones at the Canton facility this year. Flag placement will start Friday at noon and continue Saturday morning. The flags are limited to no more than 50 per person so that more people get to participate.

Ceremonies were suspended at the National Cemetery Administration’s sites across the U.S. last year.

Last weekend, Arlington National Cemetery reopened its Metro stop. Its visitor center is reopening this week, and visitors are now being allowed back at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

