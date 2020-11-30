‘America the Beautiful’ is White House theme for Christmas

The annual gingerbread White House — more than 400 pounds of dough, gum paste, chocolate and royal icing — for the first time includes the Rose Garden, recently renovated by the first lady, as well as the First Ladies’ Garden.

It’s the final Christmas in the White House for the Trump family.

A gingerbread White House stands in the State Dining Room during the 2020 Christmas preview Monday in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office Jan. 20.

Volunteers from around the country helped decorate the executive mansion after Thanksgiving with 62 Christmas trees, 106 Christmas wreaths, more than 1,200 feet of garland, more than 3,200 strands of lights and 17,000 bows. The White House led the news media on a tour of the decor on Monday before a reception for the volunteers.

Ornaments hang from a tree during the 2020 Christmas preview at the White House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

“Over the past four years I have had the honor to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens,” the first lady said in a written statement. “From coast to coast, the bond that all Americans share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year.”