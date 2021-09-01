Amazon says it’s looking to hire 55,000 people

Explore Amazon facility spurs south Gwinnett growth

Like Walmart before it, Amazon continues to face pressure on how it treats its workers. A union push at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama failed earlier this year, but other unions and advocates still have the company in its sights. The Teamsters, one of the country’s largest unions, said in June that it would step up its efforts to unionize Amazon workers, saying the company exploits employees by paying them low wages, pushes them to work at fast speeds and offers no job security.

Amazon said Wednesday the large number of job openings is due its growing businesses, including its cloud computing unit and its project to send satellites into space to beam internet service to Earth.

The Seattle-based company said the open U.S. jobs are spread across 220 Amazon locations around the country.