After finishing shift, North Carolina fire captain dies while returning home

According to the Waxhaw Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Capt. Ronald McGarvey died shortly after 8 p.,m. when he suffered what the department called “a fatal medical emergency.” after the completion of his shift while in transit to his home.

A Union County Sheriff’s deputy was first on the scene. The department said the The deputy initiated care and fellow Waxhaw firefighters soon arrived to render aid, but they were unable to revive McGarvey.