Sixth anniversary of Michael Brown shooting brings more violence to Ferguson

It was nearly six years ago that a grand jury declined to indict Wilson. Civil rights leaders and Brown’s mother had hoped that Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, the county’s first Black prosecutor, would reopen the case after he took office in January 2019.

"My heart breaks" for Brown's parents, Bell said during a news conference. "I know this is not the result they were looking for and that their pain will continue forever."

#Ferguson police attack crowd, beat on protesters and make arrests.



Again, this is on 6th Anniversary of protests for Michael Brown, Jr pic.twitter.com/Rcc5EV8Hqx — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) August 10, 2020

Describing the announcement as “one of the most difficult things I’ve had to do,” Bell said his office conducted a five-month review of witness statements, forensic reports and other evidence.

“The question for this office was a simple one: Could we prove beyond a reasonable doubt that when Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown he committed murder or manslaughter under Missouri law? After an independent and in-depth review of the evidence, we cannot prove that he did,” Bell said.

But, he said, "our investigation does not exonerate Darren Wilson."

The Ferguson PD are allowing protest in the street and sidewalk only. Fourth warning I think. pic.twitter.com/0c7QkyLJ4X — A Torch (@Torcho) August 10, 2020

Wilson's attorney, Jim Towey, noted that Bell's review followed investigations by Bell's predecessor, a grand jury and the U.S. Department of Justice.

"We all had the same conclusion: There was no crime," Towey said.

“I am just hoping that everybody gets to have some closure, particularly the Brown family,” he said.