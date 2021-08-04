5-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in Utah

The family was still asleep when the shooting occurred, CacheValleyDaily.com reported, adding that evidence suggests the shooting was a “tragic accident.”

“It doesn’t appear suspicious now, but it is standard procedure that we will go down and observe the autopsy just in case something is brought to light. We aren’t seeing anything that would warrant suspicious circumstances,” Allen told the website.

The boy’s name has not been released and the investigation into the boy’s death is continuing, Allen told CacheValleyDaily.com.