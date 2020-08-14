3 women arrested in Louisiana Chili’s attack over social distancing

Police arrested three women in connection to an attack on a Louisiana Chili’s Grill & Bar hostess who would not seat them due to coronavirus social distancing requirements.
WBRZ in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, reported that police took 48-year-old Tammy Dabney, 27-year-old Rodneka Dabney, and 46-year-old Erica Dabney into custody Thursday.
WAFB in Baton Rouge reported that officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said a large group of women came to the restaurant on Aug. 9 and wanted to be seated at the same table. The hostess, 17-year-old Kelsy Wallace, told the group that social distancing requirements meant only six people could be seated at table.
“The employee was then physically assaulted by multiple females in the group,” police said. “The employee was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.”
Wallace described what happened to WBRZ.
“She pushed me. And when she pushed me, all I knew was to push her back. I reacted. That’s when her and her daughters, they all came. And they’re grown women,” Wallace said. “I’m 17-years-old. They’re like, 20, 30, and the woman that pushed me looked like she was 40. So I’m standing there, they’re on me, beating me. I’m standing there trying to hit them, trying to get all of them off me. And the lady she takes a wet floor sign and slams it in my eye. And I had blood rushing everywhere.”
Tammy Dabney faces aggravated second-degree battery charges, WBRZ reported. Rodneka Dabney and Erica Dabney face charges of disturbing the peace and simple battery, the outlet reported. Tammy Dabney and Erika Dabney were booked into jail and have since been released from custody. Rodneka Dabney was given a misdemeanor summons, WBRZ reported.
Wallace’s family say she is scared to return to work, according to WBRZ. Her family created a GoFundMe page for her senior year activities and college expenses. More than $44,000 has been raised, surpassing its $10,000 goal.