3 officers resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer announced at a news conference the departures of Officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali and Community Services Officer Tyler Blackett in connection to the arrest of Karen Garner, without providing details about how they left. But department spokesman Tom Hacker later confirmed they had resigned.

Ticer noted that the treatment of Garner in the city about 50 miles north of Denver last year had led to an outpouring of concern and anger in the community, the country and around the world, and he apologized.