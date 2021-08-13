ajc logo
X

27 people aboard Carnival cruise test positive for COVID-19

Caption
Experts Say These Are theCOVID-Caused Changes You’llSee on Cruise Ships.In April 2020, the CDC issued a “no-sail order,”which required all cruise ships to suspend operations.That order was extended and tweaked as theCOVID-19 pandemic went on. Now, cruise ships areallowed to set sail again, but with a number ofCOVID-caused rules and restrictions.Here are 10 changes that experts say you’ll see aboardcruise ships if you decide to sail this summer.1. Face masksrequired in publicspaces, at events and during shows.2. Reduced shore excursion options.3. Detailed health screenings before boarding.4. Mandatory vaccination requirements.5. Enforcedsocial distancing.6. No self-serve buffet options.7. Guests will be encouragedto use their own bathrooms,not the public ones.8. Indoors shows that require reservationsor operate on a lottery system for tickets. .9. No more behind-the-scenes tours. .10. Amenities won’t be as readily availableand will require reservations

COVID-19
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

BELIZE CITY — Twenty-seven people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City this week, according to the Belize Tourism Board.

The positive cases were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which is carrying more than 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers, the board said in a statement. The ship arrived Wednesday in Belize City.

ExploreComplete coverage: Coronavirus

All 27 were vaccinated, had mild or no symptoms, and were in isolation, according to the statement. The tourism board said 99.98% of the ship's crew was vaccinated, as well as 96.5% of its passengers.

The Belize Tourism Board says 27 people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City. The positive cases it reported Wednesday were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which is carrying over 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Caption
The Belize Tourism Board says 27 people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City. The positive cases it reported Wednesday were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which is carrying over 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

The Washington Post reported Carnival said it announced last week that there were positive cases on board, but the cruise line did not not give specific numbers. The ship left from Galveston, Texas, according to the Post.

Carnival is requiring passengers to be vaccinated, though there are exceptions for children and people with medical issues. The cruise line said in a statement Aug. 4 that passengers must wear a mask in certain indoor areas and provide a negative COVID test within three days of embarkment for cruises beginning Aug. 14.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website that it had investigated the Carnival Vista and the ship remains under observation.

In Other News
1
Vaccination or negative test required for Saints, Wave games
2
Pandemic spurs boom in virtual offerings for U.S. schools
3
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son Chet calls COVID the ‘flu’ in anti-vax...
4
Coronavirus: How many people have died from the virus in the U.S.?
5
Supreme Court justice denies request to block college vaccine mandate
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top