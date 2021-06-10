2-year-old Virginia boy after being struck by dad’s pickup

“He said, ‘OK, Daddy.’ But I didn’t realize when he came out again,” the father said. “When the truck accident happened it was too late.”

Alex’s mother, Kelly Castillo, told NBC Washington her husband was outside trying to fix his truck. “Then when he was about to back up, he took him inside and left him inside, but I didn’t see when he got out,” she said. “My 4-year-old daughter saw the whole incident.”

As reported by NBC’s Today, the non-profit Kids and Cars estimates at least 50 children each week in the U.S. are backed over by a vehicle. It offers the following recommendations on its website: