2 U.S. Navy sailors die of COVID as cases spike nationwide

According to the Navy, Ropp, who was the head of ophthalmology and refractive surgery at the medical center, died at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina. Hillman was assigned to the Navy Reserve Volunteer Training Unit in Boise.

There were no details on what variant of the virus the two sailors had or if they had been vaccinated. But the rapid rise in cases nationwide of the highly infectious delta variant has triggered a new look at possible vaccine mandates, mask requirements and increased testing.

The White House is strongly considering requiring federal employees to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or otherwise submit to regular testing and wear a mask, according to a person familiar with the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because no final decision has been made.

Explore Mental health takes center stage at Tokyo Olympics

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reversed its masking guidelines and said all Americans living in areas with substantial or high coronavirus transmission rates should wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The Pentagon on Wednesday said it would be following that guidance.

So far, the vaccine continues to be voluntary for military personnel because it has not yet received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. But officials have said there have been discussions about requiring the vaccine for troops after it is approved and is no longer under an emergency use authorization.

Asked about the vaccine Saturday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said it remains voluntary and at least 70% of the force has gotten at least one dose. But, he added: “I remain very concerned about the most recent variant. It is highly transmissible. ... We’re going to continue to push hard to ensure that we’re making the vaccine available to the force. And we’re going to encourage people, our troops, to take the vaccine.”