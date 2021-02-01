2 men rescue Georgia woman who was asleep as house burned

LEESBURG — Two young men are being credited with saving a woman who was sleeping when a fire broke out in her southwest Georgia home.
Satarius Monson told WALB-TV she was sleeping in her Leesburg home when food that was cooking on her stove caught fire.
Monson said her smoke detector apparently didn’t go off.
Her nephew Calvorious Armstrong and his friend Malik Brackins were outside when they saw smoke. They kicked in the door of the duplex and woke up Monson. However, the fire was too intense for her to put out.
When Lee County firefighters arrived, flames were blackening the door and window of the brick duplex.
“I lost everything ... when I came out of the house ... I love my plants, I have a lot of plants. I said, ‘Oh, my God, my flowers!’ Then I saw my pictures, then I could hear everything breaking. I have a lot of mirrors, and I could just hear everything cracking,” Monson said.
Monson said her mother called the American Red Cross, and they came before the fire trucks left. They gave her some vouchers for hotel rooms.