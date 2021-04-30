100 million Americans vaccinated, Biden White House says

The White House announced Friday 100 million American adults have been fully vaccinated.
“That’s a hundred million Americans with a sense of relief and peace of mind, knowing that after a long and hard year, they’re protected from the virus,” White House coronavirus response director Jeff Zients said, as reported by CNN. “Knowing their decision to get vaccinated protects not just themselves but also protects their families, their friends and their communities.”
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden touted what he called his administration’s progress in fighting the pandemic which has already killed more than 575,000 Americans.
Earlier this week, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus don’t need to wear protective masks outdoors any longer.
The CDC is continuing to recommend masks for indoor gatherings or crowded outdoor events. Masks are no longer required for such activities as outdoor walking, running, hiking or biking; small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated family and friends; small outdoor gatherings with a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people; and dining at outdoor restaurants with friends from other households.
Fully vaccinated people can also attend “a crowded, outdoor event, like a live performance, parade, or sports event,” as long as they remain masked, according to the CDC.
For most of the past year, the CDC had been advising Americans to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other.