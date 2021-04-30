100 million Americans vaccinated, Biden White House says

“That’s a hundred million Americans with a sense of relief and peace of mind, knowing that after a long and hard year, they’re protected from the virus,” White House coronavirus response director Jeff Zients said, as reported by CNN. “Knowing their decision to get vaccinated protects not just themselves but also protects their families, their friends and their communities.”

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden touted what he called his administration’s progress in fighting the pandemic which has already killed more than 575,000 Americans.