Myrtle Beach police officer killed in shootout with suspect

Witnesses first reported gunfire in the neighborhood around 10 p.m. Saturday, when the officers were dispatched.

Police announced on social media that an officer-involved shooting occurred around that time.

Spectators gathered on the street and nearby hotel balconies as dozens of emergency vehicles arrived on the scene, AP reported. Some said they came outside when they heard the gunfire.

One woman in the crowd said she oberved an injured officer limping away and later being picked up by an ambulance, however, there were no reports of additional victims.

“I wanted to go over and help him,” resident Daisey Stockbauer said.

Some community members gathered for a prayer vigil outside police headquarters Sunday afternoon, local news outlets reported, while others left tokens at the site of the shooting.

Hancher is survived by his mother, father, stepmother, sister and step-siblings, according to a nonprofit group raising money for his family.

Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and his November challenger, Democrat Jaime Harrison, both expressed condolences, AP reported.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune asked on social media for prayers for the police department.

“They need our community to show them love, support and strength,” she said.