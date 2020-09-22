Murder suspect in August shooting arrested in DeKalb

A suspect accused in an August shooting that killed a 29-year-old man was arrested Monday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.
Ryan Anson Carter, 35, of Lithonia was charged with felony murder in the Aug. 23 shooting that killed Jamaal Antoine Cobb at a Park Drive residence in Lithonia, according to Cynthia Williams, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. Carter shot Cobb in the leg, Williams said.
No possible motive in the shooting was released.
Carter was also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by taking, Williams said. Carter allegedly took Cobb’s vehicle and money after the shooting, investigators said.
The U.S. Marshals Service and DeKalb police department assisted with the arrest. Carter was booked into the DeKalb jail, where he was being held without bond Monday night.
