Murder suspect arrested during downtown Atlanta traffic stop

Derrick Elliot, a 27-year-old felon who served two stints in prison, is back behind bars after officers realized he was a passenger in the stopped car and arrested him, Atlanta police announced Wednesday.

Elliot was wanted on a murder charge in the shooting of 26-year-old Kewan Cody, who was killed Oct. 13 at a home on Sawtell Avenue, police said. Officers responded about 7:15 p.m. and found Cody with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.