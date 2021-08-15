Multiple units damaged at Gwinnett townhome after unattended grill catches fire

Fire crews were sent to a townhome along Oak Glenn Drive in Duluth after a caller reported seeing a blaze coming from the back porch of the house, Gwinnett fire spokesman Capt. Brian Gaeth said. When they arrived, the left side of the four-unit townhome was consumed with heavy smoke and flames, he said.

Crews were met with intense heat when they tried to enter the second floor of the home, so they fought the blaze from outside the building. When the fire was under control, they entered the townhome and continued to tamp down the flames.