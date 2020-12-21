Multiple shootings reported in Columbus during vigil

Several people were reported shot Sunday night in Columbus during a vigil for a homicide victim.
The vigil was being held on Brown Avenue, according to Columbus police, for a murder victim in neighboring Phenix City, Alabama.
No details have been released regarding the number of victims or injuries, according to WTVM.
BREAKING:— Colin Scroggins CNAW (@cnaw_colin) December 21, 2020
3 shot
701 Brown Avenue
Columbus Ga
At vigil for Phenix City homicide victim
CPD INVESTIGATING
This is a developing story.