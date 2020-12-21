X

Multiple shootings reported in Columbus during vigil

What to do when you're stopped by police

Georgia News | Updated 16 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Several people were reported shot Sunday night in Columbus during a vigil for a homicide victim.

The vigil was being held on Brown Avenue, according to Columbus police, for a murder victim in neighboring Phenix City, Alabama.

No details have been released regarding the number of victims or injuries, according to WTVM.

This is a developing story.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.