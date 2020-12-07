MSNBC’s Rashida Jones becomes first Black person to lead major news cable network

This past April, she was handed oversight of MSNBC’s daytime news coverage, and within three months, she had added weekend news programming to her portfolio. By the fall, Jones produced two town-hall events with the 2020 presidential candidates and helped supervise preparation for Kristen Welker, the NBC correspondent who moderated the second presidential debate to glowing reviews.

In a memo to employees, Conde praised Jones’ “laserlike focus and grace under pressure.” Her new role was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Jones will assume control of a news network that reached ratings highs as a safe space for liberals enraged by President Donald Trump, and is now pondering how to retain those viewers after the chief villain of its prime-time programming leaves office.

She also inherits a slate of network stars, some of whom are deeply loyal to Griffin, 64, the executive who joined MSNBC at its founding in 1996 and put in place much of the channel’s current lineup.

Besides handing Maddow her prime-time break in 2008, Griffin was also known throughout MSNBC as a masterful corporate tactician, surviving numerous shake-ups and even periods of prolonged ratings declines.

In a farewell memo Monday, Griffin recalled his more than three decades at NBC, including memories of working with Jane Pauley and Bryant Gumbel at the “Today” show and a late-night reporting trip with Tom Brokaw in Somalia. (Colleagues speak highly of Griffin’s Brokaw impression.)

A vegetarian and spinning class enthusiast, Griffin distinguished himself as a boisterous executive with a knack for managing the large egos of television news. But he harbored other pursuits: a die-hard New York Mets devotee who wore his fandom on his sleeve, Griffin is also an investor in a sports bar in Manhattan called Bodega 88, which has played host to many an MSNBC holiday party.

Griffin wrote Monday that, after Election Day, he told NBC leadership “that the time felt right to hang up my cleats.”

He also invoked less happy times at MSNBC, noting the network in its early days “had trouble breaking through.” He recalled that during a rather fallow ratings period, the former NBC chairman Bob Wright greeted him with a not-so-flattering nickname: “Hey, flatliner.”

By the time Trump took office in 2017, MSNBC was surging back. Last month, amid a bruising election and the resurgence of the coronavirus, the network notched its highest viewership numbers in a quarter-century.