Motorcyclist killed in Athens’ 8th fatal crash of 2020

Police are trying to determine what caused an Athens crash that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday afternoon.
John Andrew Morton, 48, of Hull, died from injuries sustained in a wreck at the intersection of Danielsville and Ila roads, according to Athens-Clarke County police spokeswoman Victoria Hunter. Officers responded about 4:30 p.m. to the crash that involved the motorcycle and a car.
The investigation determined that Morton was driving north on Danielsville Road when he collided with the southbound car that was turning onto Ila Road, Hunter said Thursday in a news release. At this point, no charges have been filed against the car’s driver, whose name was not released. The investigation is ongoing.
It’s the eighth fatal crash in the county this year.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Lt. Jon McIlvaine at 762-400-7089.