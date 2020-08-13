Motorcyclist killed in Athens’ 8th fatal crash of 2020

John Andrew Morton, 48, of Hull, died from injuries sustained in a wreck at the intersection of Danielsville and Ila roads, according to Athens-Clarke County police spokeswoman Victoria Hunter. Officers responded about 4:30 p.m. to the crash that involved the motorcycle and a car.

The investigation determined that Morton was driving north on Danielsville Road when he collided with the southbound car that was turning onto Ila Road, Hunter said Thursday in a news release. At this point, no charges have been filed against the car’s driver, whose name was not released. The investigation is ongoing.