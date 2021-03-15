Motorcyclist killed after being struck by 2 cars on Ga. 400

Rafael Sims, 36, of Rossville, died at the scene of the incident, which happened in the northbound lanes near Abernathy Road, officials said.

Investigators determined Sims had been riding his motorcycle on the highway shortly before 9:30 p.m. when it became disabled, Sandy Springs police spokesman Sgt. Salvador Ortega said. When Sims stopped, he was hit by a Ford Mustang, Ortega said. He was then hit a second time by a Ford Ranger pickup truck.