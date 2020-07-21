Motorcyclist dies after crash with pickup truck in North Georgia

About 5:45 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a motorcycle, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Michael Phillip Harbold, 66, of Alto, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he later died.

The pickup truck’s driver, a 55-year-old Lula man, was driving on Mud Creek Road across the northbound lanes of Cornelia Highway when the collision took place. The man “failed to yield” and pulled out in front of Harbold, who was driving south on Cornelia Highway, GSP said.