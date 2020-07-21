Motorcyclist dies after crash with pickup truck in North Georgia

A North Georgia motorcyclist died after a crash near the Hall-Habersham county line last week, authorities said.
About 5:45 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a motorcycle, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Michael Phillip Harbold, 66, of Alto, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he later died.
The pickup truck’s driver, a 55-year-old Lula man, was driving on Mud Creek Road across the northbound lanes of Cornelia Highway when the collision took place. The man “failed to yield” and pulled out in front of Harbold, who was driving south on Cornelia Highway, GSP said.
A witness said she saw the pickup truck stopped at the intersection but added that he partially blocked a northbound lane, GSP said. The next thing the witness knew, the two vehicles crashed.
The pickup driver said that he stopped at the intersection and waited for northbound traffic on Cornelia Highway to pass by, GSP Said. He said that he was struck when he proceeded to cross.
GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation. The agency is still working to determine if any charges will be filed.