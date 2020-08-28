Motorcyclist dies 5 days after T-bone crash in Cherokee County

A 26-year-old from Canton died five days after his motorcycle was involved in a T-bone crash in Cherokee County, authorities said.
The wreck took place Saturday about 8 p.m. along Alabama Road at Quail Run in unincorporated Acworth, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Witnesses told deputies that Ian Shelley was driving a motorcycle “at a high rate of speed” west on Alabama Road, the release said. A car was making a left turn onto Quail Run when the crash occurred.
Shelley was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died Thursday, the sheriff’s office said. The other driver was not injured.
No charges have been filed. The incident remains under investigation.
