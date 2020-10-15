Mother on trial for deaths of 2 babies says she blacked out

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Dayvault first denied having a baby when she was questioned, but as investigators pressed her, she started crying in the video.

They asked her why she threw the babies away and she started crying.

“Ï wasn’t thinking. I wasn’t. I was too scared,” said Dayvault, barely understandable through her tears.

“This isn’t a murder trial,” prosecutor Josh Holford said in his opening statement Wednesday. “We don’t have enough evidence to prove the defendant intentionally killed her babies. We are not saying she intentionally suffocated her babies.”

Instead, Holford said, prosecutors would prove Dayvault showed “extreme indifference for human life” because she sought no care from anyone for her newborns.

“She didn’t drop that baby girl off at the fire station. She didn’t put the baby girl up for adoption. She didn’t ask her mother to take care of the baby girl. She simply threw this baby out with the trash,” Holford said.

Public defender Sharde Crawford told jurors she doesn’t think prosecutors can show Dayvault didn’t care about the babies at all.

Crawford said there would be several unanswered questions when testimony was finished, including “what evidence has the state shown that will prove to you the cause of death?”

Court ended early Wednesday because the prosecution’s final witness was a doctor who was seeing patients and couldn’t get to court until Thursday.

The judge suggested the jury could get the case before the end of the day Thursday.

Dayvault faces up to life in prison if convicted. She was out on bond and has not been to court this week, from jury selection Monday to the first day of testimony Wednesday. Her lawyers planned a full defense even without here there.

An arrest warrant against her has been issued. If Dayvault is found guilty, the judge will seal her sentence until she is found and brought to court.

The trial was being livestreamed from the Horry County courthouse.