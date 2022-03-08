More troops from Georgia heading to Europe as war rages on in Ukraine

Since the war began, about 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine, mostly to Poland, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

“They are in need of protection and support,” the United Nations said. “As the situation continues to unfold, an estimated 4 million people may flee Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, the fighting has caused 1,123 civilian casualties in Ukraine, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. That number reflects 364 people killed, including 25 children, and 759 injured.

The airspace over Ukraine remains contested, according to the Pentagon, which added that Ukraine still has most of his fixed-wing aircraft available for combat missions.

More than 11,000 Russian troops have been killed since their invasion of Ukraine began, Reuters reported Sunday, citing information received from the Ukrainian armed forces’ general staff.