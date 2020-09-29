More than 100 Arkansas teachers refuse in-person instruction due to COVID-19 woes

In a response letter, Mike Poore, Little Rock School District superintendent of schools, explained there would not be changes to the reopening plans. Several substitutes and other staff filled in for teachers who did not appear Monday. According to the letter, the Arkansas Department of Health reported the most recent rate of new cases over a 14-day period is now 14 cases of COVID per 10,000 residents in the district’s community.

“We are taking additional steps to continue in-person instruction this week. All schools will be open, buses will run and meals will be served. We still hope that a large number of our dedicated teaching staff, as well as staff of the Central Office and substitute teachers who have completed state-required background checks, will be present to replace teachers who do not submit to work in person. We will have nurses and security officers in place to keep your children safe.”

Poore also warned that the employees who did not show up to work in person could face “possible disciplinary action.”

In an interview with NPR, Poore said that in a district with more than 1,850 teachers, the walkout was disruptive and caused his team to scramble for replacements.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson condemned the union’s stance in a statement to NPR.

“With a declining positivity rate in Pulaski County and with the safety measures in place, it is difficult to understand the resistance to teaching in the classroom,” he said. “The Little Rock School District should not be deprived of the success that is occurring for our students across the state just because the union objects.”

Gordon, president of the LREA, said the members' decision was one of concern for the teachers' health and safety after the district reported 39 positive cases for students and staff since Sept. 21.

“I hope the students understand that the reason that we did this was to try and keep them safe, regardless of what anybody is saying,” Gordon told NPR. “Our students are our highest priority, and we take our job seriously.”