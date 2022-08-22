ajc logo
More online newspaper archives becoming available

040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy.

040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special)

Genealogy
By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., For the AJC
20 minutes ago

You never know when online newspaper archives might be launched or updated. It’s good to check back occasionally.

South Carolina newspapers are digitized to a certain extent at historicnewspapers.sc.edu. The site is operated by the University of South Carolina. Its home page has an interactive map, allowing researchers to see what is available for their county of interest. It has a separate civil rights section to help researchers find newspaper coverage during those times. Some sites are easier to use than others, and this one seems a bit more user friendly.

In other newspapers online news, the Columbus, Georgia, newspapers, which were taken off the GenealogyBank newspaper site several years ago, have started reappearing on Newspapers.com. They are grouped under Ledger-Enquirer Archive, with issues back to 1865. It’s a great help to researchers to have the newspapers available on this site. During the intervening years, the publications could be accessed via NewsBank, but you had to know they were there and pay to use the site.

September 11 lecture in Conyers

On September 11 at 3 p. m., the Rockdale-Newton Genealogical Society will host Laura Carter speaking on “Navigating the National Archives Website.” This free event will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1275 Flat Shoals Road, Conyers. It also can be viewed via Zoom. For more details, check rockdale-newtongenealogicalsociety.com or the group’s Facebook page.

Georgia Archives

The Georgia Archives website (GeorgiaArchives.org) has lots of nooks and crannies that are easy to miss. If you’re interested in donating material, go to the Archives’ home page, then the menu and “Research” to see the donation policies. Under “Policies and Guidelines,” you can learn how to cite materials from there correctly. Always write down where you find things.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or www.kenthomasongenealogy.com.

About the Author

Kenneth H. Thomas Jr.
