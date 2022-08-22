More online newspaper archives becoming available

South Carolina newspapers are digitized to a certain extent at historicnewspapers.sc.edu. The site is operated by the University of South Carolina. Its home page has an interactive map, allowing researchers to see what is available for their county of interest. It has a separate civil rights section to help researchers find newspaper coverage during those times. Some sites are easier to use than others, and this one seems a bit more user friendly.

In other newspapers online news, the Columbus, Georgia, newspapers, which were taken off the GenealogyBank newspaper site several years ago, have started reappearing on Newspapers.com. They are grouped under Ledger-Enquirer Archive, with issues back to 1865. It’s a great help to researchers to have the newspapers available on this site. During the intervening years, the publications could be accessed via NewsBank, but you had to know they were there and pay to use the site.