X

More housing funds coming, but needs continue nagging

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

News
51 minutes ago

Fulton County is getting $2.4 million extra in federal funds to improve housing, but it won’t be distributed for nearly a year — and a new report shows the additional funding is a drop in the bucket when compared to the need.

“Overwhelmingly, one of the biggest unmet housing and services needs of all qualifying populations is the lack of affordable housing,” says the report from the county’s Community Development department, based on information from agencies serving the local population.

“Affordable housing” is usually defined as costing less than 30% of a household’s gross income. Southern portions of Fulton County have many places in which rent takes up more than that, the report says. The same is true to some extent in north Fulton, but average incomes are higher there.

Although there are more than 80,000 rental units in Fulton County, fewer than 5% count as “affordable” to those with very low income, even though those low-income households make up 19% of the county’s population, the report says.

Here is how the county plans to spend the additional funding:

• $1 million on affordable rental housing.

• $500,000 to develop homeless shelters.

• $365,000 for rental assistance.

• $300,000 for support services.

The final 10% will go for administration and planning.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Arthur Blank unhappy Falcons organization was graded poorly by NFL players10h ago

Credit: NATALIE CAUDILL

Jurors acquit four accused of massive health care fraud
18h ago

Credit: Gail Burton

Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s thoughts on Lamar Jackson, Desmond Ridder
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Major bills in jeopardy on last day of voting at Georgia Capitol
16h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Major bills in jeopardy on last day of voting at Georgia Capitol
16h ago

Credit: AP

FTX founder Bankman-Fried charged with paying $40M bribe
8h ago
The Latest

Rockdale deputy helped save infant who had stopped breathing
12h ago
WATCH LIVE: Atlanta Mayor Dickens highlights accomplishments, shares vision for city
23h ago
Gwinnett spends federal COVID funding on license plate readers for hotels
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2023
22h ago
How many meals? Atlanta Community Food Bank marks a big milestone
20h ago
Hope still abides in tight-knit West Point area after another severe storm
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top