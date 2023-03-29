More housing funds coming, but needs continue nagging

“Overwhelmingly, one of the biggest unmet housing and services needs of all qualifying populations is the lack of affordable housing,” says the report from the county’s Community Development department, based on information from agencies serving the local population.

“Affordable housing” is usually defined as costing less than 30% of a household’s gross income. Southern portions of Fulton County have many places in which rent takes up more than that, the report says. The same is true to some extent in north Fulton, but average incomes are higher there.