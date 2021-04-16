Monthly child tax credit payments to begin arriving in July

The “advance payments” would arrive monthly from July through December, and then the second half would come in a lump sum with tax refunds in April 2022, according to reports.

The change will be in effect for a year under the rescue law, and Democratic lawmakers have indicated they want to make this a permanent change.

The IRS faced a July 1 deadline to implement the groundbreaking tax program, which is aimed at reducing child poverty among lower-income families.

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said it will cost the agency nearly $400 million and require the hiring of 300 to 500 people to get the new monthly payment system and electronic portal up and running for the child tax credit. “The IRS will be working hard to deliver this program quickly and efficiently,” he told the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday. “If we end up not being on track for some unforeseen situation, we’ll advise you and the committee.”

Explore Biden plans additional student loan relief

By including the child tax credit in the American Rescue plan, congressional Democrats sought to address income inequality and provide support to parents who were forced to cut down on work or give up jobs to take care of children after losing access to child care. According to some estimates, the credit will reduce the number of children living in poverty in the U.S. by more than half.

Republicans, however, have criticized the initiative as an expansion of welfare, saying it removes the incentive for parents to seek work.

The new child tax credit “is not targeted to pandemic relief, and risks the loss of billions of taxpayer dollars in fraudulent and improper payments,” Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the senior Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, wrote in letters to Biden administration officials.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said he was concerned the new tax benefit will remake the IRS’ role into a “social welfare-oriented” agency.

“We have to create a new structure,” Rettig said, adding the tax-collecting IRS is “not historically” a benefits agency. The IRS, which has suffered budget cuts during the past decade, has been further burdened by the pandemic and the task of sending out hundreds of millions of economic stimulus payments in three rounds.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.