MONDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Foggy morning, then warm and cloudy

If Santa brought you a new winter coat for Christmas, it can stay in the closet today. Temps will reach into the 70s, according to the forecast from Channel 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon.
“It’ll be a good day to be outside,” she said. “Temperature-wise, it’s going to feel very much like spring.”
That’ll be the case again tomorrow. Rain rolls in by Wednesday.
There’s a dense fog advisory at present for much of the metro this morning. That’ll be followed by a cloudy, humid afternoon.
Fog could be a factor in this early morning traffic tie-up in Cherokee County:
It’s unclear what caused this wreck, but take care in Marietta:
