MONDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Foggy morning, then warm and cloudy

Spring-like temps today, according to Channel 2 Action News
Spring-like temps today, according to Channel 2 Action News

By Jennifer Brett
16 minutes ago

If Santa brought you a new winter coat for Christmas, it can stay in the closet today. Temps will reach into the 70s, according to the forecast from Channel 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon.

“It’ll be a good day to be outside,” she said. “Temperature-wise, it’s going to feel very much like spring.”

That’ll be the case again tomorrow. Rain rolls in by Wednesday.

There’s a dense fog advisory at present for much of the metro this morning. That’ll be followed by a cloudy, humid afternoon.

Fog could be a factor in this early morning traffic tie-up in Cherokee County:

It’s unclear what caused this wreck, but take care in Marietta:

