MONDAY’S WEATHER: Clear skies for AJC Peachtree Road Race; storms come later

Temperatures are projected to start out in the mid-70s around the time the race kicks off, but as the day wears on, temperatures will be hovering around the mid- to low 90s for much of the metro area, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.

After two years of virtual and hybrid events, the “world’s largest 10K” is finally getting back to normal. The AJC Peachtree Road Race starts at 6:25 for wheelchair racers and the elite runners will start by 7 a.m. followed by waves of the thousands of other participants, and the course officially closes at 11 a.m.