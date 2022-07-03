ajc logo
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Clear skies for AJC Peachtree Road Race; storms come later

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon gives the weather forecast for July 3 and 4, 2022.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon gives the weather forecast for July 3 and 4, 2022.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

While scattered storms will continue into the Fourth of July holiday, Monday morning’s weather is expected to be peachy as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race gets underway.

Temperatures are projected to start out in the mid-70s around the time the race kicks off, but as the day wears on, temperatures will be hovering around the mid- to low 90s for much of the metro area, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.

After two years of virtual and hybrid events, the “world’s largest 10K” is finally getting back to normal. The AJC Peachtree Road Race starts at 6:25 for wheelchair racers and the elite runners will start by 7 a.m. followed by waves of the thousands of other participants, and the course officially closes at 11 a.m.

However, those planning afternoon cookouts or to head out later for fireworks will want to keep an eye on the skies.

Much like the past few days, storms will start rolling through the area around noon and into the evening, “but things will settle down hopefully in time for most of the fireworks displays,” Deon said.

ExploreFULL COVERAGE: AJC Peachtree Road Race 2022

Hot and humid weather will be sticking around for the rest of the week, Deon said, so finding ways to stay cool will be needed.

“Maybe some frozen treats or just head inside, soak up the A/C,” she said.

Five-day weather forecast for the Fourth of July holiday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Five-day weather forecast for the Fourth of July holiday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Five-day weather forecast for the Fourth of July holiday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

