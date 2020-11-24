Mohammed Schools of Atlanta administrator injured in hit-and-run accident

The administrative lead of the Mohammed Schools of Atlanta is recovering at home following a hit-and-run accident at Fayetteville Road and Glenwood Avenue near the school.
Khalil Ali said he was leaving work Nov. 18, but remembers “absolutely nothing” about the accident and is going by what he’s been told by police and witnesses.
According to a preliminary summary from the Atlanta Police Department, at 3:28 p.m. on Nov. 18, a white Dodge Charger collided into the rear of a Hyundai Tiburon driven by Ali, causing the Charger to catch fire and the Tiburon to run off the road and strike a tree.
“Officers were advised that after the accident, several occupants exited the Dodge Charger and fled the scene on foot,” according to the preliminary report.
Ali was taken to the hospital “alert, conscious and breathing.”
Police were unable to locate occupants of the Charger. The investigation is continuing.
Ali, who has worked at the school for just a few months, said he spent the night at the hospital and is recovering at home with scratches on his head and leg. He said doctors told him he didn’t have any broken bones, but did have a concussion.
“I’m doing a little better now,” he said this week.
The Mohammed Schools of Atlanta is a private African American Islamic school for students ages 3 to 18.