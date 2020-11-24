Mohammed Schools of Atlanta administrator injured in hit-and-run accident

Ali was taken to the hospital “alert, conscious and breathing.”

Police were unable to locate occupants of the Charger. The investigation is continuing.

Ali, who has worked at the school for just a few months, said he spent the night at the hospital and is recovering at home with scratches on his head and leg. He said doctors told him he didn’t have any broken bones, but did have a concussion.

“I’m doing a little better now,” he said this week.

The Mohammed Schools of Atlanta is a private African American Islamic school for students ages 3 to 18.