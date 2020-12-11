Mississippi police shoot, kill man during domestic incident

When authorities arrived at the apartment, the suspect came to the front door wielding a shotgun, AP reported.

The moment was captured on police body-camera video, which was partially released to the public on Thursday.

» THIS MONTH: LA deputies refuse to cooperate with shooting investigation

The footage shows officers with guns drawn while ordering the suspect to drop his weapon.

During the standoff a woman fled the apartment, and officers ordered neighbors to leave the premises for their safety.

» NOVEMBER: Florida deputy under investigation after 2 teens shot to death

Officers eventually made contact with Miller and negotiated with him for more than an hour before he emerged onto a balcony with the gun still in hand, according to police.

“He began yelling at officers and pointed his shotgun at them, at which time our officers fired at him,” McCutchen said.

Authorities have not identified the officers who shot Miller.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.