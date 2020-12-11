Mississippi police shoot, kill man during domestic incident

Mississippi police shot and killed an armed man Wednesday after responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at an Oxford apartment complex, according to authorities.
The deceased suspect was identified as 47-year-old Kenneth Miller.
He and the officers who opened fire were white, The Associated Press noted.
Police were first dispatched to the scene after a neighbor reported hearing screams and then saw a man dragging a woman into a unit on the second floor, Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said in a statement.
When authorities arrived at the apartment, the suspect came to the front door wielding a shotgun, AP reported.
The moment was captured on police body-camera video, which was partially released to the public on Thursday.
The footage shows officers with guns drawn while ordering the suspect to drop his weapon.
During the standoff a woman fled the apartment, and officers ordered neighbors to leave the premises for their safety.
Officers eventually made contact with Miller and negotiated with him for more than an hour before he emerged onto a balcony with the gun still in hand, according to police.
“He began yelling at officers and pointed his shotgun at them, at which time our officers fired at him,” McCutchen said.
Authorities have not identified the officers who shot Miller.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.