Mississippi driver dies in I-75 hit-and-run in Monroe County

A driver from Mississippi was struck and killed Saturday afternoon by a wrong-way driver on an interstate in Monroe County, authorities said.
Nandi Franklin was traveling northbound on I-75 near Macon between mile marker 173 and 174 when another vehicle traveling southbound entered the northbound lanes and hit Franklin’s vehicle around 2:30 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office added that the driver then left the crash scene.
Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene.
A photo posted by the Monroe County Emergency Services shows a blue car with front damage. Deputies said that initial reports from witnesses described a light-colored car, possibly a silver Toyota sedan, that caused the wreck.
The northbound lanes were completely closed for about two hours until one lane opened, and all lanes opened to traffic after about three hours.
Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author